New York Mets

The Mets Police
41468234_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Gary Sterling Sterlings a fly ball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Oh Gare.  Oh oh Gare.   Oh my. pic.twitter.com/iUfR4uWGvB — Nicholas Ramos (@PainNAgita) April 16, 2019 Oh my Gare. Oh my. Do I even have to tell you the verdict? Verdict: as Sterling as Sterling gets.     Luckily Gare redeemed himself with this...

Tweets