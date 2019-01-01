New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Top prospect performers for Tuesday April 16
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 7m
Here's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Hector Perez, RHP (No. 16) -- 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K (Double-A New Hampshire) Perez entered the win column for the...
Tweets
-
Standing his ground https://t.co/oh6kAimPs7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @darenw: What.... Just.... Happened?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is getting really ugly now for the #Red Sox https://t.co/PDwaD6TvuNBlogger / Podcaster
-
SNY announcer Gary Cohen says Ron Darling had a successful surgery https://t.co/WVzz19Yg7HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Trail Blazers in control https://t.co/6xra7B9wdOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Was Tuesday's first inning the worst the Mets have ever played? Let's examine their history of bad innings: https://t.co/eAaDdt6NP5Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets