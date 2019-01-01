New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42567572_thumbnail

Top prospect performers for Tuesday April 16

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Here's a look at Tuesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Hector Perez, RHP (No. 16) -- 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K (Double-A New Hampshire) Perez entered the win column for the...

Tweets