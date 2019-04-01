New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Dilson Herrera Continues Hot Start in Syracuse

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 38s

Syracuse 3 (7-6), Rochester (3-9) 0 Box ScoreCF Gregor Blanco: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K, .171/.237/.3432B Danny Espinosa: 1-for-3, RBI, K, .220/.289/.293C Rene Rivera: 1-for-3, Run, K, .1

