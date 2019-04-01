New York Mets
Lowrie Heading To Port St. Lucie To Start Live BP
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that Jed Lowrie is flying to Port St.Lucie today to start participating in live batting practice.Lowrie, who turns 35 today actually, has been recovering from
