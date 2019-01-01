New York Mets

Metsblog
42716444_thumbnail

Mets send Drew Gagnon to Triple-A, call up bullpen help

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Drew Gagnon, who was on short rest, came in to Tuesday night's game after Steven Matz failed to get an out. Gagnon allowed five runs, but saved the Mets' bullpen by eating up 5.1 innings. His reward? A demotion to Triple-A Syracuse.

Tweets