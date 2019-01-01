New York Mets
Mets send Drew Gagnon to Triple-A, call up bullpen help
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Drew Gagnon, who was on short rest, came in to Tuesday night's game after Steven Matz failed to get an out. Gagnon allowed five runs, but saved the Mets' bullpen by eating up 5.1 innings. His reward? A demotion to Triple-A Syracuse.
