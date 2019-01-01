New York Mets

Mets 360
42891906_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz and leverage situations

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 3m

The season is ten percent complete and the Met’s relief pitching ranks 25th in fWAR and sport a clean 6.00 ERA. This is likely inflated due to a .361 batting average on balls in play, which is only…

Tweets