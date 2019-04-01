New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Phillies Both Showing Strong Interest in Mike Minor
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 6m
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Mets and Phillies are both showing "strong interest" in left-handed starting pitcher Mike Minor.Minor, 31, is currently in his second year with th
Tweets
-
Outside chance at six innings now. If he can navigate Harper/Hoskins/JT one last time he's home. Hold them for two and get to their bullpen. (And with that I'm in transit so you'll be rid of me for a while.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
1-0 going five.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’ve been watching so few Mets games I should probably just announce dates for my comedy tour.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jose "el Diablo" Alvarado's 98mph Sinker (with motion tail). ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets, Phillies reportedly showing strong interest in Rangers' Mike Minor. https://t.co/cwGwJTljQxNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @MattEhalt: Regarding Mets-Mike Minor: Source says it's quiet.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets