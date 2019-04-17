New York Mets

Rising Apple
42895587_thumbnail

New York Mets moved into Shea Stadium 55 years ago today

by: Matthew Silverman Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

On April 17, 1964, the New York Mets opened up the doors to their new home at Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. Fifty-five years ago the New York Mets mo...

Tweets