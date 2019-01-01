New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets, Phillies showing strong interest in Rangers' Minor

by: Bryan Mcwilliam

Texas Rangers starter Mike Minor is apparently drawing serious attention from two clubs in the National League East.One day after the left-hander tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout against the Los Angeles Angels, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY...

