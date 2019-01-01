New York Mets

Drew Gagnon optioned to Minors

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

PHILADELPHIA -- Drew Gagnon's reward for a 97-pitch, bullpen-saving relief outing on three days’ rest? A trip back to the Minors. As expected, the Mets optioned Gagnon on Wednesday morning, recalling right-hander Jacob Rhame to provide the bullpen...

