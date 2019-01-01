New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Drew Gagnon optioned to Minors
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
PHILADELPHIA -- Drew Gagnon's reward for a 97-pitch, bullpen-saving relief outing on three days’ rest? A trip back to the Minors. As expected, the Mets optioned Gagnon on Wednesday morning, recalling right-hander Jacob Rhame to provide the bullpen...
Tweets
-
Outside chance at six innings now. If he can navigate Harper/Hoskins/JT one last time he's home. Hold them for two and get to their bullpen. (And with that I'm in transit so you'll be rid of me for a while.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
1-0 going five.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’ve been watching so few Mets games I should probably just announce dates for my comedy tour.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jose "el Diablo" Alvarado's 98mph Sinker (with motion tail). ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets, Phillies reportedly showing strong interest in Rangers' Mike Minor. https://t.co/cwGwJTljQxNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @MattEhalt: Regarding Mets-Mike Minor: Source says it's quiet.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets