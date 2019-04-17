New York Mets

Daily News
42899864_thumbnail

Drew Gagnon saves the Mets bullpen and then earns trip back to Syracuse; Jed Lowrie heading to Port St. Lucie - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5m

The harsh realities of a restricted 25-man roster sent the Mets best call-up back to the minor leagues on Wednesday afternoon.

Tweets