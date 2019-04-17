New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Despite Wheeler’s Solid Outing, Mets Lose To Phillies 3-2
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
Hector Neris blew a 95 mph fastball past Keon Broxton with a 3-2 count and the bases loaded for the final out
Tweets
-
I just find this interesting because so much now a day is are you ding a, b, c, right, because then the results should follow. Cano, one of the best hitters of his generation, basically saying all that is good, but it's still an out and not helping the team win.Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
At only 18 years old, #Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio has his second four-hit game of the week for @ColaFireflies. ? https://t.co/9a6ImqBYldOfficial League Account
-
Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tonight’s starting lineup vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First Pitch is at 6:35 for We Care Wednesday sponsored by M&T BankMinors
-
Cashman also said no decision has been made on Gio Gonzalez's April 20 opt-out thing because it's only April 17.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cano on hard-hit balls not falling in (with a laugh): "I’ve been dealing with that (ish) for the last, three, four five years, whatever it is.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets