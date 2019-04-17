New York Mets

USA Today
42900867_thumbnail

NY Mets can't complete comeback, fall to Philadelphia Phillies

by: Abbey Mastracco USA Today 2m

The Mets rallied to load the bases in the ninth inning but came away with a series loss to the Phillies

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 6m
    I just find this interesting because so much now a day is are you ding a, b, c, right, because then the results should follow. Cano, one of the best hitters of his generation, basically saying all that is good, but it's still an out and not helping the team win.
    Matt Ehalt
    Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Minor League Baseball @MiLB 6m
    At only 18 years old, #Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio has his second four-hit game of the week for @ColaFireflies. ? https://t.co/9a6ImqBYld
    Official League Account
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 7m
    Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 8m
    Tonight’s starting lineup vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First Pitch is at 6:35 for We Care Wednesday sponsored by M&T Bank
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Anthony Rieber @therealarieber 9m
    Cashman also said no decision has been made on Gio Gonzalez's April 20 opt-out thing because it's only April 17.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 9m
    Cano on hard-hit balls not falling in (with a laugh): "I’ve been dealing with that (ish) for the last, three, four five years, whatever it is.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets