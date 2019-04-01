New York Mets

Mets Merized
42902472_thumbnail

Game Recap: Arrieta Stifles Mets as the Phillies Win, 3-2

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 23s

The New York Mets lost the rubber game of their three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2. The Mets have now lost four of their last five on this long ten game road trip with a stop in St

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 6m
    I just find this interesting because so much now a day is are you ding a, b, c, right, because then the results should follow. Cano, one of the best hitters of his generation, basically saying all that is good, but it's still an out and not helping the team win.
    Matt Ehalt
    Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Minor League Baseball @MiLB 6m
    At only 18 years old, #Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio has his second four-hit game of the week for @ColaFireflies. ? https://t.co/9a6ImqBYld
    Official League Account
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 7m
    Cano with an interesting view on "the process" of hitting: "If you’re having quality at-bats (and making outs), it don’t mean anything. You’re out. Also, same time, I don’t want to say I’m pleased with that, but what else can I do? When they fall one day, it’s going to a bunch.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 8m
    Tonight’s starting lineup vs. the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First Pitch is at 6:35 for We Care Wednesday sponsored by M&T Bank
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Anthony Rieber @therealarieber 9m
    Cashman also said no decision has been made on Gio Gonzalez's April 20 opt-out thing because it's only April 17.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 9m
    Cano on hard-hit balls not falling in (with a laugh): "I’ve been dealing with that (ish) for the last, three, four five years, whatever it is.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets