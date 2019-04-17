New York Mets

Newsday
42905508_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom has strep throat, will miss Friday's scheduled start for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 17, 2019 7:21 PM Newsday 7m

The Mets hope their ace can pitch Saturday, which would mean that he would miss next week's series against Phillies.

Tweets