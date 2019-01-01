New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets' Zack Wheeler talks costly errors in loss to Phillies
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Zack Wheeler took the mound Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia looking another solid start like his last one against the Braves. Overall, it was a good start by the hard-throwing righty, but a couple costly mistakes linger on his mind.
Tweets
-
Those last 2 tweets were for my friends in the Boston press corps and your welcome.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eddie_lennon: https://t.co/9WwtS9OsJS Check out my latest for @RisingAppleBlogBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Amir_Garrett: I feel like a lot of baseball players couldn’t survive playing another sport. Why do people get mad for batflips? Your feelings hurt? Lol imagine somebody dunking on you and and talking mess right in your face. You just gotta get even..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Gronk make oops https://t.co/I94pwLEynmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: We've got the Braves and Indians Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday, April 21, from Cleveland. With that in mind: What team has baseball's best rotation? (And yes, the Pirates and Mets were tough omissions from this group of four. Twitter limit, unfortunately.)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets