New York Mets

Mets Merized
42917883_thumbnail

Frazier Homers, Walks Twice in Rehab Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

New York Mets infielder Todd Frazier is getting closer to coming off the injured list and on Wednesday night he finally showed some pop.Frazier went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, two walks,

Tweets