Latest on Mets target Dallas Keuchel: Still open to one-year deal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 35s
As Jason Vargas struggles, the Mets have remained in touch with free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Marcus Stroman on pimping home runs.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s a column about J.A. Happ, James Paxton, Alex Rodriguez, Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel, Steven Matz, the Islanders, Luis Severino’s lat and Brett Gardner bat. And a big win for the Yankees https://t.co/mU9NrYvRvjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @EOF34: Jose Reyes pimped a walk off me the day before.... I had him 0-2 and was going to “get him back”... didn’t get the call, which is a good thing bc I would have lost all my street cred with whatever lame assed waterproof celebration came out of me. https://t.co/zve1syiIWtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tom Seaver's 17th win Mets 3, Dodgers 2 April 20, 1968 - 8 2/3 IP, 2 R, 8 K - 1st win for Gil Hodges - Ron Swoboda 3-run HR +leaping catch at fence in 9th - Previous start: 10 IP, 0 R vs Astros (Mets lost 1-0 in 24) - All Seaver Mets wins documented at #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I undershot the hit tool by a couple grades (he vastly improved against lefty stuff and spin with more pro reps, it happens) but feel pretty good otherwise about this 2014 McNeil report. https://t.co/O8lBCScceoBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PetitePhD: I’m surprised more people aren’t talking about the fact that Jason Vargas was once Brodie Van Wagenen’s client. BVW was the one that negotiated his current contract. You think he’s going to cut his losses this easily now? This is the stuff where a player agent being a GM comes inBeat Writer / Columnist
