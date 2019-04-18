New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso would love to get a crack at Home Run Derby in Cleveland | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 18, 2019 6:07 PM — Newsday 1m
If they asked the Mets' rookie first baseman "absolutely" would like to be involved and said doing the Derby is something he has long thought about.
Tweets
-
RT @GMBVW: Retweet for your chance to win four tickets to the @Mets game next Wednesday, 4/24! You’ll get the chance to see us take on Philly and sit in my seats for the game. https://t.co/4yKzj3ogzdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dario Pizzano rips a two-out, two-run single to right. The Ponies double their lead. 7-3 Binghamton, Bottom 5Minors
-
RT @GMBVW: Retweet for your chance to win four tickets to the @Mets game next Wednesday, 4/24! You’ll get the chance to see us take on Philly and sit in my seats for the game. https://t.co/4yKzj3ogzdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes back with the Mets for a bit. Maybe I can get them straightened out like I did with the Yankees@WheresKernan ah, you're with the Metsies!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Starting prepping Statcast https://t.co/Fk5hBisws1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Retweet for your chance to win four tickets to the @Mets game next Wednesday, 4/24! You’ll get the chance to see us take on Philly and sit in my seats for the game.Owner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets