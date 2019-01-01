New York Mets

Mets' Alonso wants to participate in Home Run Derby

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 6m

New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso has made quite an impression during his first three weeks as a major leaguer, and he wants to open more eyes this summer in Cleveland.Alonso said on Thursday he'd love to take part in this year's Home...

