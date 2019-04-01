New York Mets
Alonso Would “Absolutely” Participate in Home Run Derby
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 25m
Pete Alonso is one of the few players in baseball with 80 grade power as he's shown already in a limited time in the big leagues.It's possible that we see that impressive power on the national
Slacker...And with that I’m on vacation. See everyone in a week. Follow @PeterBotte for today’s press conference.Beat Writer / Columnist
The most inspirational runners didn't even medal. #BostonMarathon @EmilyIannaconi https://t.co/sTvGMzbSIXBlogger / Podcaster
I'm all for Patrick Corbin getting his money, but feels like maybe mid-April of his first season under contract is a premature time to gloat about a six-year deal.cAnT gIvE pAtRiCk CoRbIn SiX yEaRs ThO https://t.co/qNJ49ExVRITV / Radio Personality
RT @timfinn521: Matz's curveball doesn't have as much bite this year, it's showing up in the pitch tracking as well, 4.5 less inches of downward movement with gravity included. the outcomes on the pitch are ugly so far (1.178 OPS with just a 6.1% swing and miss rate), poor chase rate too https://t.co/Eb8HkqljaeBlogger / Podcaster
Mike Anderson is the guy. #SJUBB https://t.co/8EFrYtU1QnBlogger / Podcaster
#OTD-04/19/2005: David Wright hit the first grand slam of his career off Gavin Floyd & the Phillies in the @Mets 16-4 win at Citizens Bank Park. The #Mets hit 7 HR in this game, establishing a club record (which would be surpassed with 8 in 2015, also against the Phillies).Blogger / Podcaster
