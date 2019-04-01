New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB News: Gio Gonzalez Joins CAA As Yankee Opt-Out Looms

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 12m

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Yankees' starter Gio Gonzalez has switched from being represented by Scott Boras to being represented by Creative Arts Agency, which has several deep ties wi

Tweets