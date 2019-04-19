New York Mets

The Mets Police
42953780_thumbnail

Syracuse welcomes Lyin’ Todd Frazier to Syracuse, where Todd will play baseball. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Thanks to @realryanfisher for putting this one on my radar.  Lyin’ Todd looks pretty happy in Syracuse and Syracuse looks happy to have him.  I think we can all win with this solution. Happy to welcome ? fan @FlavaFraz21 to Syracuse! pic.twitter.com/P

Tweets