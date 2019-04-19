New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syracuse welcomes Lyin’ Todd Frazier to Syracuse, where Todd will play baseball. Sad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Thanks to @realryanfisher for putting this one on my radar. Lyin’ Todd looks pretty happy in Syracuse and Syracuse looks happy to have him. I think we can all win with this solution. Happy to welcome ? fan @FlavaFraz21 to Syracuse! pic.twitter.com/P
Tweets
-
RT @ColesStreetPoth: @Metstradamus I think you know.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We close out the road trip with a weekend series in St. Louis. #LGM ? ? Jason Vargas ? ? @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only) ? ? @wcbs880, @ESPNDep1050AM ? ? https://t.co/k6BwBO0z2IOfficial Team Account
-
I'd like to know what, precisely, Tim Anderson got suspended for.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets were not particularly interested in Gio Gonzalez last winter. I believe that has changed, and the industry has increasing expectation that Gonzalez opts out of Yankees deal https://t.co/kbxkdISljXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Writing's been on the wall with Vargas for a while, and CAA knows that. If #Mets bite bullet and cut him, Vargas will still get a job because he's a lefty. Gio, on the other hand, doesn't have money guaranteed yet. So they'll want to secure $$$ for him. Certain Mets upgrade.@dailystache U disagree that CAA wouldn't want to send one of their guys to the unemployment line? Or the latter, where you haven't seen GIo pitch an MLB inning this year?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Rickinator555: Here's my take on the #SJUBB hire of Mike Anderson for @EliteSportsNY https://t.co/ZypfnefdhPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets