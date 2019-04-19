New York Mets

The Mets Police
42954464_thumbnail

Prediction: CAA client Gio Gonzalez lands with Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25s

Let’s see CAA.  Check. Starting Pitcher and you’ve all turned on Vargas.  Check. Oh did I mention CAA? With an opt-out deadline looming, Gio Gonzalez has fired Scott Boras and hired CAA to represent him, per @martinonyc https://t.co/2viG6IwvU9 pic.twi

Tweets