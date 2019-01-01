New York Mets

The Daily Stache
42955047_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil has been the Mets’ most consistent player

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 4m

Jeff McNeil is batting .424 (25-59) with eight runs, five doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, four walks and a 1.027 OPS. He has reached base safely in all 15 of his starts this season. McNeil Is on an eight-game hitting streak, batting .485 (16-33) with...

Tweets