Jeff McNeil has been the Mets’ most consistent player
by: Stache Staff
Jeff McNeil is batting .424 (25-59) with eight runs, five doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, four walks and a 1.027 OPS. He has reached base safely in all 15 of his starts this season. McNeil Is on an eight-game hitting streak, batting .485 (16-33) with...
