Jeff McNeil: Man On A Mission – And A NL Batting Title
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1m
Jeff McNeil doesn't think. He just hits the ball - everywhere. No Met has won a batting title since 2011, hold onto that thought because here comes McNeil..
RT @MarkASimonSays: Tom Seaver's 18th win Mets 2, Reds 1 May 16, 1968 - 9 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 4 K - Had lost last 3 decisions - Tommie Agee: walk-off single (sign of times- .121 BA) "Everybody on this club has been behind Agee all the way." -- Seaver after game All 201 wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SInow: Jacob deGrom is returning to New York to undergo an MRI on his elbow https://t.co/lczgL6vcFWNewspaper / Magazine
The Mets will be scouting Gio Gonzalez in Buffalo tonight https://t.co/c1lG3NBi3tTV / Radio Network
RT @Staff7998: Just logging on. Let me take a big sip out of my “Jacob deGrom is the one good thing on the planet” mug and check the newsBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' Jacob deGrom sent back for MRI on 'barking' elbow, set to miss Saturday start https://t.co/tHOEmOZc6MBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @nypostsports: BREAKING: Mets facing potential Jacob deGrom catastrophe https://t.co/fpbPeRiOV6Beat Writer / Columnist
