Mets' deGrom to undergo MRI on elbow

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 33m

The New York Mets have sent ace right-hander Jacob deGrom back to Flushing in order to undergo an MRI on his elbow.Mets manager Mickey Callaway said deGrom's elbow was "barking" after playing catch Friday, according to Steve Gelbs of SNY.Callaway...

