Jacob deGrom sent back to New York with elbow discomfort
by: Abbey Mastracco, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 33m
Jacob deGrom will be sent back to New York because of some elbow discomfort, as well as fatigue from strep throat, the team said before Friday's game.
