RT @ MarkASimonSays : Tom Seaver's 18th win Mets 2, Reds 1 May 16, 1968 - 9 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 4 K - Had lost last 3 decisions - Tommie Agee: walk-off single (sign of times- .121 BA) "Everybody on this club has been behind Agee all the way." -- Seaver after game All 201 wins @ #TheFranchise41