New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
42958711_thumbnail

Mets' deGrom (elbow) to miss start, undergo MRI

by: Jeff Passan ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who had been scheduled to start against the Cardinals in St. Louis tomorrow, flew back to New York on Friday to have an MRI on his right elbow.

Tweets