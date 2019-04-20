New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
42959372_thumbnail

The Mets Potentially Signing Gio Gonzalez might be a Longer Shot than you Think

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 4m

If you follow our sister site over at the Pinstriped Prospects you can follow along with the Yankees signing LHP Gio Gonzalez to a minor league deal back in March. This deal allows Gonzalez to opt out by April 20, 2019, if he was not on the MLB...

Tweets