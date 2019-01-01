New York Mets
Jacob deGrom to undergo MRI
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4s
The star right-hander felt some pain in his right elbow on Thursday.
Tweets
New @StJohnsBBall head coach Mike Anderson said the right things at his introductory press conference, but he has a long road ahead of him, @StevePopper writes: https://t.co/QSMgJWwUf0Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom will be placed on the 10-Day DL retroactive to April 16th allowing him to return on April 26th pending the MRI per @Mets. We just have to keep our fingers, and everything else crossed #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom to undergo MRI on "barking" elbow. ? #MLB https://t.co/Fyg9f0Bkq1Blogger / Podcaster
"The staff down here, they didn't feel like it was anything catastrophic" @SteveGelbs joins us live from St. Louis with some more details on Jacob deGrom:TV / Radio Network
Coming soon ? https://t.co/Lyo0FBEhvlBlogger / Podcaster
UPDATE: Jacob deGrom is headed to the injured list with a "barking" elbow, though Mets manager Mickey Callaway says the team is just "being overly cautious" with their ace https://t.co/qnn2FNv2MC | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
