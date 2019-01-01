New York Mets
Jacob deGrom placed on 10-day IL with elbow discomfort
by: Abbey Mastracco, MLB writer — North Jersey 8m
Jacob deGrom will be sent back to New York because of some elbow discomfort, as well as fatigue from strep throat, the team said before Friday's game.
Mets have left 9 men on base in the first 4 innings...TV / Radio Personality
Rosario strikes out to end the inning, but not before the #Mets tack on a run, and now lead 4-0! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Davis draws a two-out walk #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Official Team Account
Ramos grounds out but great read by Alonso who scores to make it a 4-0 #Mets leadBlogger / Podcaster
Ramos grounds out to third. Alonso scores! 4-0 Mets! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
