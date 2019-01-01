New York Mets
Pete Alonso hits 432-foot home run
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
He's just a rookie, but Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is earning a reputation for hitting straight-up bombs for home runs. Alonso did it again Friday night in St. Louis, turning what looked like ball four into a 432-foot homer against the Cardinals.
Tweets
-
Diaz walks Ozuna and the tying run is aboard with the winning run at the plateBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeffy McGoldGloveBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil is a really good player.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WHAT A PLAY, JEFF MCNEIL! ?? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz blowing hitters away is never going to get old.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
DeJong hits a ball right at McNeil, that he catches with a slight jump. Would've been a double.Beat Writer / Columnist
