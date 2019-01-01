New York Mets

Pete Alonso hits 432-foot home run

He's just a rookie, but Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is earning a reputation for hitting straight-up bombs for home runs. Alonso did it again Friday night in St. Louis, turning what looked like ball four into a 432-foot homer against the Cardinals.

