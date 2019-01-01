New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets Takeaways from 5-4 win over Cardinals, including another Pete Alonso blast

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Pete Alonso's blast to center field in the sixth inning ended up being a game-winning homer as the Mets' bullpen made things interesting in their 5-4 victory over the Cardinals Friday night.

