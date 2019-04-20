New York Mets

WFAN
42964914_thumbnail

Alonso And Cano Deliver, Mets Hold Off Cardinals 5-4

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Alonso homered off Ryan Helsley in the sixth. All seven of Alonso's homers have come off relief pitchers — this was his first longball before the seventh inning.

Tweets