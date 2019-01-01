New York Mets
Mets calling up Chris Flexen to replace Jacob deGrom
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
The Mets will call up Chris Flexen from Syracuse to pitch on Saturday in place of Jacob deGrom, who is set for an MRI on his elbow.
