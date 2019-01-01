New York Mets

North Jersey
WATCH: Mets' Mickey Callaway breaks down the eighth inning against the Cardinals

by: Abbey Mastracco, Staff Writer, @AbbeyMastracco North Jersey 18s

Mickey Callaway talks about the work Rob Gsellman did to get two big outs in the eighth inning of the Mets' 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

