Mets need pitching regardless of Jacob deGrom's MRI, which caused more panic than necessary

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 40s

Panic ensued when Mickey Callaway announced Jacob deGrom needed an MRI on his elbow, with the Mets seemingly not on the same page in delivering the news. But regardless of how long deGrom is out, the Mets need to add pitching.

