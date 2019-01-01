New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Flexen Promoted To Start For Injured DeGrom
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 2m
With Jacob deGrom going to the Injured List with a yet to be disclosed elbow injuries, the Mets have announced Syracuse pitcher Chris Flexen will be promoted and will start in deGrom's place on Sa
Tweets
-
There's plenty on the line in this fight https://t.co/AsuPLAZ243Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets won #Phillies lost #Nationals lost It was a great day in baseball! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I have only one question: why is FLL airport jammed at 2 am? I’ll try to think of 3 more questions later.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Russell Westbrook back to normal https://t.co/zOFAFAZCOABlogger / Podcaster
-
The most extra-base hits a #Mets rookie has ever recorded in a single season was 53 by Ike Davis (2010) & Ty Wigginton (2003). Pete Alonso is already 26 percent of the way to that total with 14 XBH.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets express optimism as Jacob deGrom prepares for MRI: https://t.co/jPhMELRYtXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets