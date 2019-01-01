New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets need pitching regardless of Jacob deGrom's MRI -- here are their best options
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
Panic ensued when Mickey Callaway announced Jacob deGrom needed an MRI on his elbow. But regardless of how long deGrom is out, the Mets need to add pitching.
Tweets
-
METS AFTER 19 GAMES 2019: 11-8 ***14th best NYM w/1973, 1981-2nd, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012*** Best: 1986 (15-4, 1 GA 2015, 2018) Worst: 1962, 1964 (3-16) 1969: 8-11; 2016: 12-7 1979: 8-11; 1989: 10-9; 2009: 9-10Blogger / Podcaster
-
No use soft-pedaling the reality that a Jason Vargas start is the competitive equivalent of a get us over curve, yet on Friday night, Jason Vargas indeed got us over. https://t.co/bpNrjuOav1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pags is no longer working for Derek Jeter's Marlins https://t.co/LMZh5gAaAvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why T.J. Oshie's injury is tough for Barry Trotz https://t.co/zueQnz5Y1SBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don't just blame the players https://t.co/5wTczq32ZQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Caution is the appropriate buzzword https://t.co/WDZlfyLFOxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets