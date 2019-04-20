New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: It’s Seaver Day and Tom finally shows up

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Happy Seaver Day!   Tom “Terrific” (lol) took on the Cardinals?  How did he do? Shockingly really well! 1 run complete game.  I’d like to see more strikeouts from this guy (3?  Come on man) but at least he didn’t kill us. Looks like Gil listened to...

