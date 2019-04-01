New York Mets

Mets Merized
Gio-gonzalez

MLB News: Gio Gonzalez To Opt-Out Of Deal With Yankees

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 3s

 According to Sweeny Murti of WFAN, veteran starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez will be exercising his opt-out clause with the New York Yankees on Saturday. The Yankees will now have a decisio

Tweets