MLB News: Marlins Relieve Mike Pagliarulo From Hitting Coach Position
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that the Miami Marlins have relieved hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo from his position, with the Miami Marlins struggling to score runs.Pagliarulo, 59, had been th
-
Nimmo back in lineup, Chris Flexen on mound as Mets take on Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. https://t.co/e0aXG6l7WmTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets time is a flat circle https://t.co/Ngh1mdEBrGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What are the Mets doing?
-
Hard to believe that was almost a decade ago.@martinonyc @DPLennon Mike Puma: "History will prove I'm right."
-
RT @jjburkeesq: "Flexen's Cy Young campaign began in St Louis in April, in a callup to take Jacob deGrom's spot on a minor 10 day IL stint for strep throat" - Gary Cohen, 2019 World Series Champs video, probably. #LGM
-
If Jacob deGrom's elbow were not fine would the Mets lie to us AND have him throw from 120 feet?
