New York Mets

Mets Merized
42971074_thumbnail

MLB News: Marlins Relieve Mike Pagliarulo From Hitting Coach Position

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that the Miami Marlins have relieved hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo from his position, with the Miami Marlins struggling to score runs.Pagliarulo, 59, had been th

Tweets