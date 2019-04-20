New York Mets

Metstradamus
42971097_thumbnail

4/20/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16s

The New York Mets (11-8) got a win last night despite another short outing from lefty Jason Vargas. Vargas was actually effective against the St. Louis Cardinals (10-9), allowing only one run, but …

Tweets