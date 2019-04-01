New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom “Much Improved” From Friday, Still Getting MRI on Monday
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 46s
Mickey Callaway told reporters before Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals that Jacob deGrom is "much improved," as detailed by Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports.DeGrom, 30, could also be
Tweets
-
Nimmo back in lineup, Chris Flexen on mound as Mets take on Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. https://t.co/e0aXG6l7WmTV / Radio Network
-
#Mets time is a flat circle https://t.co/Ngh1mdEBrGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What are the Mets doing?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hard to believe that was almost a decade ago.@martinonyc @DPLennon Mike Puma: "History will prove I'm right."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jjburkeesq: “Flexen’s Cy Young campaign began in St Louis in April, in a callup to take Jacob deGrom’s spot on a minor 10 day IL stint for strep throat” - Gary Cohen, 2019 World Series Champs video, probably. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
If Jacob deGrom’s elbow were not fine would the Mets lie to us AND have him throw from 120 feet?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets