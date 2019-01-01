New York Mets
Jacob deGrom elbow injury update
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets
Mets ace Jacob deGrom was spotted playing catch in the outfield at Busch Stadium on Saturday morning, just two days before he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on his right elbow in New York. Manager Mickey Callaway then said an MRI may actually...
