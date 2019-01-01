New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40294832_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom may not need MRI on elbow

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 10m

The prognosis on New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom may be a bit better than previously thought. deGrom was spotted playing catch in the outfield on Saturday despite an elbow that was bothering him the day before. He was previously set for an MRI,...

Tweets