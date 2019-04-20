New York Mets

Is this SNY’s jersey of the game? Yankees @NoahSyndergaard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I guess this guy spent too much time reading SNY this winter and got a little excited.  Any updates on the trade?  I read it’s happening. The fan version of Billy Madison drawing a blue duck… @UniWatch @sportslogosnet pic.twitter.com/UwCkOijh2K —...

