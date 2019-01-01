New York Mets

Newsday
42984935_thumbnail

DJ LeMahieu showing his bat wasn't just a product of Coors FIeld | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber @therealarieber Newsday 2m

The 30-year-old is hitting .309 with a .790 OPS for the Yankees, and says: 'Just off to a good start, I guess. But it's a long season.'

Tweets